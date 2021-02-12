Twitter reminding the world of the continued existence of Anthea Turner

You may remember Anthea Turner from Blue Peter.

You may remember her from Top of the Pops.

You may remember her from 'Cleaning your House with Lemon Juice', 'Whose Bathroom is this mess in?' or even television epoch changer 'Scraping the Barrel'.

If you don't remember her, I am sorry that I brought her existence to your attention.

Anyway, like other cultural colossi, Lawrence Fox, Donald Trump, Julia Hartley-Brewer and Katie Hopkins, she has said something on Twitter, which has cost her her standing with the public, who are just now learning of her existence, or reminded of the time that they wasted watching her on television. Turner has shown herself to be a humanitarian with a firm grasp on the Covid-19 situation. We will never need doctors and other health professionals sharing their years of experience with us ever again, will we?

Twitter tells you what strangers had for breakfast, but it also reminds you of the horrors of your youth.

Next week, Zammo from Grange Hill will be giving his opinion on Roman History.