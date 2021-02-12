Who Murdered Democracy?

Oh well, the Republicans say, that was yesterday; today is now. Get over it! It’s water under the bridge. Those who died can’t be resurrected. Those injured will recover. It’s a 'so what?' situation. Get over it! Tomorrow is another day. January 6 will be so last month.

Maybe Donald Trump made an oops.

Sometimes, sounding like a combined Valley Girl and Scarlet O’Hara, Republicans continue to defend Donald Trump blindly. Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said, “Get over it!”

Was the wisdom of Solomon ever more flippant?

If Republicans were jurors at Nuremberg, the Nazis would have gotten off. Their next try would have finished humanity.

If Trump’s actions are ignored during his present conviction trial before the US Senate, and Trump is cleared, he’ll be back, or his nemesis will be back, and next time, a Trumpian could win, and as Solomon never said, “So long, Democracy.”

Republicans aren’t stupid. They recognize what a high crime and misdemeanor is, and what an attempt to overthrow the government looks like. But they’re afraid of the big, bad, angry bull crouching in Florida that’s going to get them if they don't watch out.

They’ll go for splitting the baby in two, destroy Democracy, what our parents cherished, and what men and women have died for in wars since the American Revolution.

George Bernard Shaw said it as eloquently as Solomon has never said, Democracy is a device that ensures we shall be governed no better than we deserve.

Those who value truth and justice deserve better.

Read more by this author: