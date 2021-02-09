A List of 10 Brand New State Automobile License Plates

Automobile license plates have been around for exactly 100 years. They were invented by the inventor of the Model-T automobile, Henry Ford, with a little help from his 9-year-old niece, Francis "Panchita" Ford. Henry gives his niece credit for coming up with the concept of the numbers - he had the idea for the letters.
Some license plate slogans from the past include: Vermont - The Gateway To New Hampshire, Colorado - Take a Deep Breath - Yep, It's Pot, and Alabama's - We Play Hip Hop Music on Banjos.
- Wyoming - We Ain't Got No Covid
- Maine - Hey, We're Way Up Here - Next To Frozen Canada
- Oklahoma - Tornados Suck!
- New York - 9,000 Different Accents
- Florida - Come On Down and Suck On Our Oranges
- Texas - Hey Folks - We're Bigger Than Europe and Africa Put Together
- Arizona - We Ain't Gonna Lie Ta Ya - It's Hot-As-Hell Over Here
- Georgia - Yes, We Finally Came To Our Senses
- West Virginia - For The One-Millionth Time - No, There Ain't No East Virginia
- Rhode Island - Our State Is Tiny - But Our Hearts Are As Big As Lou Dobbs' Head