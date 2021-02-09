A List of 10 Brand New State Automobile License Plates

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 9 February 2021

image for A List of 10 Brand New State Automobile License Plates
License Plates - Keeping Prisoners Busy For 100 Years.

Automobile license plates have been around for exactly 100 years. They were invented by the inventor of the Model-T automobile, Henry Ford, with a little help from his 9-year-old niece, Francis "Panchita" Ford. Henry gives his niece credit for coming up with the concept of the numbers - he had the idea for the letters.

Some license plate slogans from the past include: Vermont - The Gateway To New Hampshire, Colorado - Take a Deep Breath - Yep, It's Pot, and Alabama's - We Play Hip Hop Music on Banjos.

HERE IS A LIST OF THE NEWEST STATE LICENSE PLATE SLOGANS

  • Wyoming - We Ain't Got No Covid
  • Maine - Hey, We're Way Up Here - Next To Frozen Canada
  • Oklahoma - Tornados Suck!
  • New York - 9,000 Different Accents
  • Florida - Come On Down and Suck On Our Oranges
  • Texas - Hey Folks - We're Bigger Than Europe and Africa Put Together
  • Arizona - We Ain't Gonna Lie Ta Ya - It's Hot-As-Hell Over Here
  • Georgia - Yes, We Finally Came To Our Senses
  • West Virginia - For The One-Millionth Time - No, There Ain't No East Virginia
  • Rhode Island - Our State Is Tiny - But Our Hearts Are As Big As Lou Dobbs' Head

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
License Plates




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more