Blame Democrats For Riots Not Trump

The Trump defense is basically: Blame the riots on the Democrats but finish with the theory of free speech.

Accusatory and hopeful, but no cigar.

It’s like the little kid who got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. “You filled the cookie jar. I was only eating cookies for you.”

Therefore, Trump is innocent of inciting a deadly riot. A supporting footnote to this defense is:"Well, the Democrats rioted after George Floyd's death."

Psst, lawyers, Democrats aren’t on trial. Donald Trump is on trial. He told the crowds in front of the White House, "You've got to fight like hell..." adding, "You can't be weak..." also, "Take your country back..."

Those are fighting words, and the same words Trump used to denigrate all of his opponents, Americans, taxpayers, just each time with a different target.

However, Trump's message wasn't the same as kneeling on someone’s neck for eight minutes until that person is dead.

Trump's crowd reacted to his words with cheers, applause, and action. On January 6, they marched and stormed the Capitol Building where six people were killed, terrorized numerous others who feared for their life and vandalized the building.

It’s as though Trump had been looking for that fight ever since he came down the escalator. He finally got it.

Lawyers, don’t blame the Democrats. That is a weak sister defense.

