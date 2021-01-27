Will Donald J. Trump Be Banned?

When it was announced that Donald Trump could be banned from holding public office again, many questioned whether he ever held public office before. The White House gig? That was babysitting The Resolute, known as the president’s desk. He was also known for tweeting.

He proved to be a racist and a bigot, and pro-Nazi, but those qualities were nothing to write home about. Trump would have spelled it, to r-i-g-h-t home about. Trump was also a bad speller.

But he ate well. Or e-i-g-h-t well. Loved the chocolate cake, hamburgers, and French fries. Didn’t like reading, writing, or arithmetic unless he was counting up emolument gains.

Other than that, Trump could perform the same job as a bartender, motel manager, but not a dog catcher. A maligned group, failures in life are often described in terms of, “He couldn’t even get a job as a dog catcher.”

But sometimes, that prophecy is accurate, as it is in the case of Donald Trump.

If convicted, a second vote will be taken in the Senate to ban Donald Trump from ever holding any future public office. Presumably, that will even include becoming a dog catcher.

While the Democrats have 50 votes, 17 more Republican votes will be required. Fifty more from Republicans making it unanimous would be a direct stairway to paradise, and safety for all dogs.

“Nah! No way! Trump would not have caught any of us. And Trump would not have spelled way, w-e-i-g-h.”

So stay tuned to the end of the Senate conviction trial. If the Democrats fail to muster up the 17 more votes required, Destry will ride again; side saddle or buggy.

