Mike Pence A Hero And A Gentleman

After standing behind Donald Trump for the last four years and looking half asleep, former Vice President Mike Pence came to life in his last month of office, proving to be both a hero and a gentleman.

Hard to say that about Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence telephoned Kamala Harris and congratulated her on her Vice Presidential win. Pence also attended the Biden/Harris inauguration at the Capitol. A regular act, but Trump didn’t participate. Trump suffers from the sore loser syndrome.

However, in payback, Pence didn't attend Trump’s very sparse send off to Florida. Rumor has it that Trump had incited the mob to go after Pence, who didn't overturn the election and give it to Donald Trump.

Pence was trapped in the Capitol Building, along with House and Senate members, and a killer mob outside breaking through the doors, chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!" The Capitol Police called for help. Their call for help was bounced around and ignored.

More than a little pissed, Pence got on the telephone and demanded action. The National Guard came to their rescue and prevented a massacre. Somebody had told the National Guard to stand down.

Maybe the sore loser?

Pence paid a visit to the White House a few days later, and what was said remains a mystery. As always, Pence remains tight-lipped, but a sure bet the visit was not sweet.

While Donald Trump locked the front doors to the White House for the Bidens, Mike Pence and Mrs. Pence welcomed the new Vice President and her husband to the Vice President’s mansion at the Naval Observatory.

What a difference a gentleman makes!

