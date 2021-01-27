The Greater Crime: Ignoring COVID-19 Or Claiming Rigged Election?

Should Donald Trump be prosecuted for war crimes because he ignored COVID-19? Knowing better, he insisted COVID-19 would be gone in a couple of months; that COVID-19 was like the flu. It would go away with hot weather.

Was it incompetence or ignorance? To be or not to be?

It seems like people in the White House also took a leap and decided that only the blue states would be affected by COVID-19, and blue states were mostly Democratic. Therefore, COVID-19 would be given a so-what attitude.

War crimes come to mind, because killing people is a 'no-no'! Letting people die is also a no-no. Ignoring a pandemic in the hopes of winning an election is another kind of no-no.

Attempting to reverse a free election by claiming it was rigged is also criminal. People can get impeached or go to the slammer.

Trump told his mob the election was rigged. That the election was stolen, that his mob had to fight to take the country back and reverse the rigged election. So his mob marched to the Capitol to take the country back and reverse Trump’s election.

No surprise, a riot followed, six people were killed, numerous injured, the building desecrated, “Hang Mike Pence” was chanted, a scaffolding erected, a noose attached.

Claiming rigged election for an election loss is the battle cry of a sore loser. It’s like blaming bone spurs for lack of service.

What is worse, claiming a rigged election or ignoring COVID-19?

The number of the dead makes COVID-19 the greater crime.

