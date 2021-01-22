The Washington Monument And Fireworks Display

The fireworks display surrounding the Washington Monument on January 20, inauguration night, was absolute magic.

Following four years of racist, white supremacist governance, attempted walls of isolation, travel bans, children taken from parents, the ignored pandemic, the ignored bounty payments, the ignored cyber attack, the coverups, the lies, the slander, the tweets, the bribery, the attack on the Capitol, and the failed coup.

At last, the departure of that family on Air Force One back to Florida.

Are they really gone? After fumigation with Lysol, Clorox, and Klieg lights, is it safe? Is America back?

You bet!

Seeing three real former Presidents together at the January 20 inaugural and a fourth that should have been a President, was an example of bringing the nation back to normal.

There was a gratifying whew that followed. After hearing the various congratulations from heads of state worldwide, they also seemed to express the same whew.

Joseph R. Biden is now the new President of the United States.

But nothing was more demonstrative of the power and beauty of the United States than the sight of the Washington Monument lit up by a splendid display of sparkling fireworks on the evening of the inauguration.

A photograph of that sight could be a New Year card, Valentine card, Birthday card, 4th of July card, Christmas card, Get Well card, Wedding, Graduation, Birth Announcement, an 'every situation' kind of card.

The monument seemed to smirk, I've always been here, keeping an eye on things.

My country right or wrong. But there is more: If right, kept right. If wrong, made right.

On January 20, it was made right.

