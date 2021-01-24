Queen Invites President Joseph Biden To Tea

This telephone recording was made by skilled cyber communication traffickers.

Learning that Queen Elizabeth had invited Joseph Biden to tea, former President Obama immediately got on the telephone with the Queen.

President Obama was put on hold and then had to listen to a five-minute commercial spoken by the Queen inviting the caller to Great Britain, ending with, “And don’t forget to wear your mask and have a visa handy indicating you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.”

“Bubbles, what’s popping? Are you two-timing me now that there’s a new Joe in town?”

“Sweet Potato, you know I wouldn’t do that. The invite is all part of the Keep your friends close, cliche. You, however, are more than just a friend. You are a grand slam home run with bases loaded.”

“Thank you, Bubbles! How did you like Blimpo?”

“The man was so uncoordinated. We had to give him a straw to drink his tea. He did try to come up at-bat, but Philip sent him back down to the dugout like greased lightning.”

“Goodman, Philip.”

“But I understand the new president can perform an excellent ten minutes River Dance, take a break by doing the spoons, then finishes up with a combined spoon and River Dance routine.”

“And he also sings Oh Danny Boy, afterward.”

“Well, he sounds multitasked, so he won’t need a straw to drink his tea.”

“Bubbles, I hear Michelle coming.”

“I’ll catch you later, Sweet Potato.”

End of conversation.

