Who Does Trump Think He Is?

Just who does Bone Spurs Trump think he is? Here's the guy who can’t even spell damn, (a simple four-letter word) or the difference between here and hear, (the correct word has an ear in it) is threatening Senators and Congressmen that, if they don’t support him in his treasonous act of sedition, he is going to primary them?

Time for the 25th Amendment.

Some Nervous Nellies (a Lyndon Johnson term) actually bought into Trump’s threat, and remain silent in the face of treason and defiling the US Constitution. The same Constitution they took an oath to protect. They never took an oath to protect and support Donald Trump in treason.

Trump insists the elections were stolen, and he can prove it.

How?

Calling the military, taking over the voting machines, having a revote in swing states, watched over by MAGA people and the Proud Boys.

Ho! Ho! Ho!

What a good idea! Where was Kadafi’s Make Libya Great Again people? Or his Proud Boys?

Trump even knows he is so corrupt. He’s looking for ways to pardon himself, or maybe be pardoned by Pence if Trump were to resign. And Senators and Congressmen still feel threatened by this kind of guy? Gentlemen, grow a pair, or the whole world will witness Democracy crumble because of Trump and your incompetence.

Time for the 25th Amendment. Thirty days is far too long a period for Trump to remain in office.

The 25th amendment.

No Ho! Ho! Ho!

Read more by this author: