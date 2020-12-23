Escape To Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump will load up Air Force One with his family, the Proud Boys, MAGA people, Rudolph Giuliani, and make a one-way trip to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, and it is rumored he won’t be going back to D.C.

He’ll resign after New Years', Mike Pence will be revived, sworn in, and may or may not pardon Donald Trump. Exactly for what? Playing golf on the job? Tweeting on the job? Portraying the role of a Russian agent? Lying about the COVID-19 pandemic and causing the deaths of over 300,000 people?

Anyway, Air Force One will fly back to Andrews Air Force base, and be scrubbed down to the rivets. In the future, Trump and his gang will have to fly commercial.

But Mar-a-Lago may not be the happy sanctuary Trump foresees. Much like the voters of the 2020 election, the neighbors don’t want him there. Too much noise, secret service, helicopters, traffic, and Palm Beach has its standards. Mar-a-Logo is a very exclusive club and hotel. It is not supposed to be used as a residence.

Then there is the question of a pardon from Mike Pence. Trump can not pardon himself except for a burp or a fart. Clearly, serving in the White House does not qualify, though many believe his contribution was just about the same.

Back to Mike Pence. He has his eye on a run for the White House in 2024, and granting a pardon to Donald Trump would be doomsday for Pence and a shoe-in for the Biden-Harris ticket. Trump won't leave the White House without a Get Out Of Jail card unless he holds one of Pence’s daughters hostage.

I DO NOT HAVE TO BE SCRUBBED DOWN TO THE RIVETS.

Okay.

