Is Trump A Russian Agent?

People are scratching their heads and asking: Is Donald Trump a Russian agent? He seems mighty friendly with Russia. Certainly, more cooperative with Russia than the Biden transition team. Sour grapes? Yes, but Russia is an adversary.

Soon after the 2016 election, son-in-law Kirshner tried to set up a secret communication channel with Moscow to shield pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring. What did Kirshner have to discuss with Moscow? In secret?

There’s always been a hotline to Moscow. Why the super-secret line to Moscow after 2016?

Last year alone, Kirshner walked away with $80 million dollars. That’s $80 million for one year, and he still never finished the wall, produced Middle East peace, or settled the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

But he had face masks for his friends.

Twenty US security agencies found that Russia interfered and meddled with the 2016 election. Siding with Putin, Trump said, “I believe Putin because he said very strongly he didn’t interfere in the election.”

Very strongly? What did Putin do? Twist Trump’s thumb very strongly?

Trump didn’t say a peep about Russia making bounty payments to the Taliban for killing American soldiers. Hillary Clinton would have shown more cajones.

And the latest, with love, from Trump to Putin? Trump’s unbelievable silence about Russia’s cyberattacks on multiple U.S. agencies, including defense and treasury.

So, ya think Donald Trump’s a Russian agent? Or being blackmailed?

Or simple?

