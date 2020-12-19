Facebook Reminding you of better times

Have you been on Facebook lately?

Been through a relationship breakup? Lost a job you loved? Seen all of your dreams come to nothing? Yes, Facebook, the cruellest of all social networks (there are others, but Myspace and Friends Reunited really don't cut the mustard, these days, do they?) is always there to remind you of what you were doing last year, what you said and thought. The private diary shared with hundreds of strangers, some friends, some people you met once, and a friend of a friend that you quite fancy.

Facebook, always there to remind you that your life now is shite compared to what it was. Reminding you next year of what you have this year. The relative in your laptop. The gift that keeps on giving.