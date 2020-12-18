Stars Going Crazy

J. Christ, good lord, gee-whiz, the stars must be going upside-down crazy.

They can’t keep up with Donald Trump! To have an honest and handsome physical specimen like Christopher Krebs fired the same month as Humpty-Dumpty William Barr is like throwing the world off its axis.

Has Trump (as well as everything else) no sense of priority? Or it could be an example of his binary-code skills, with William Barr being the O, and Christopher Krebs a 1, but Trump hasn’t a clue about the binary-code.

Suppose Trump were to fire Barr and Giuliani in the same week, okay. Or Sally Yates and Christopher Krebs in the same week, again okay. Equal match.

But Barr and Krebs? Wait! Perhaps this is how Trump’s head works. Like a seesaw. Up is down, and down is up. Right is wrong, and wrong is right? So he fired a very-right and a very-alleluia-wrong at some time. They are balanced.

Like a broken clock being correct twice a day?

Yes!

His parents (in the afterlife) are probably nodding their heads proudly and saying to one another, “I think that Spoof writer has something there. The clock in his brain worked in the opposite direction. No wonder nothing ever worked that we tried. He is an anomaly! Our boy is a gifted anomaly, after all!”

GOD SPEAKING: That means every idiot is an anomaly? No. I do create idiots. Some grow and get smart. Some stay put. Don’t push it.

Editor’s note: What does that mean?

Reply: I don’t know. I found it on my computer. Ask God.

