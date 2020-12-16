Where the United States goes, the world follows. Three cheers for the world, because the world chose science over Clorox. Not that Clorox doesn’t have some value. Of course, it’s a great disinfectant, cleans out lots of stuff, but to drink it to kill the coronavirus? It would kill anyone drinking it first, leaving COVD-19 alive and healthy ready to attack the next victim.

But that was the advice or suggestion given by television star Donald Trump. Embarrassed by his own stupidity, he later defended his remarks by claiming he was being sarcastic.

The United States has chosen Joe Biden over Donald Trump, just as clearly as choosing science over Clorox.

The rest of the world says, “Right on, man.”

Man? Well, it isn’t just a nation of men. Many ladies fought tooth-and-nail for science, right up in the front lines, never faltering, and one lady was Nancy Pelosi. No quivering daisy, she, Pelosi always kept Trump in check, tearing up his State of the Union speech on live television even before he got off his pedestal. Boom! Bang! Thank you, Mam.

Another lady comes center stage, the newly-elected Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris finely put a there in her Oakland birthplace.

Gertrude Stein had said of Oakland, “There is no there, there.”

Harris was born there, so there!

The world emerges from the Trump nightmare to a brave new world, and, after conquering the pandemic, will use science once again to lower the planet’s temperature.

Get ready to pass more cigars.

Read more by this author: