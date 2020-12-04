Will Mike Pence Dump Donald Trump?

This is a question many have been asking, away, of course, from Trump’s earshot: Will Vice President Mike Pence dump Donald Trump?

Trump is getting a little too iffy, insisting 2020 was a rigged election, making inflammatory statements pitting red states against blue onees, hinting at sweeping pre-pardonings for his gang while otherwise sleeping on the job, ignoring the pandemic, out on the golf links, and threatening to fire anyone who disagrees with him.

All it takes is cabinet approval to remove Trump. Section IV of the 25th Amendment allows the Vice President and the majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from office.

Presently, this would also be a perfect time, before Trump performs any more irrational acts, and the next president, Joe Biden, has already been elected, about to be certified by the Electoral College, and before Christmas.

The blueprint would begin by sending Donald Trump and family to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas and golf, hold a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, take the vote removing Trump from office, pack up all of Trump’s stuff in army trunks and send it to Florida, swear in Mike Pence, issue a statement to the press and Fox News, then inform the former head of state, Donald Trump.

“You are on a one-way trip to Mar-a-Lago.”

Call Joe Biden to the White House and begin a civilized transition. Wrap the White House with a giant face mask. Tell Putin he’s fired. Move out all of Jared and Ivanka’s stuff; same with Be Best,, and Giuliani.

Oh yeah, vacuum the place, invite Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama for celebratory cocktails.

And finally: A Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Read more by this author: