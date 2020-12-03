Trump Would Shout Rigged Tennis Match If He Lost To Roger Federer

To throw a tantrum, and claim that he really won the 2020 election, and that the outcome was rigged, would be like Trump playing Roger Federer at tennis, getting beaten in a golden set match, then claim the match was rigged.

No way could Trump beat Federer in any tennis match, even if Federer played with one hand tied behind his back.

His right hand.

Besides all the predictable negative personality traits about Donald Trump, being a cry-baby and spoiled sport was only hinted at. Still, you’d think he’d keep those hidden in the closet. Now, the whole world can witness both.

Boo-hoo.

No way did Trump win the 2020 election against Joe Biden. Donald Trump was a scripted TV talk show host. The guy was a scholastic dropout, had numerous business failures, and was laughed at while addressing the United Nations. The world community saw right through his falsehoods.

Trump created a policy of ripping children from their mothers’ arms and putting those children into cages. He mocked non-white people and science, culture, and all of the Oval Office's basic responsibilities, including a pandemic.

Some people were fooled, but not twice. He lost the 2020 election.

Finally, there are not any good Nazis. There never were. And, if someone were to think otherwise, their brain is rigged.

It’s time to go.

