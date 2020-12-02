Pardon Christmas Gifts For Trump Children

Santa Claus is coming to Washington D.C. looking just like Donald J. Trump. The three eldest Trump children, plus the son-in-law and Giuliani, are looking for pardons as Christmas gifts.

The question is: Why would the five require pardons?

Criminals.

Totally unfair to suggest. The suggestion is that the pardon is a 'just in case' pardon, that is, if those un-American Democrat gangsters dig up some lies in the future, the three eldest children, plus the son-in-law and Giuliani, would not be prosecuted.

Criminals.

Say travel expenses on Air Force One were never paid? Well, the four would owe a chunk of money plus interest. It is a you never know situation, and Donald Trump insists on playing his last chance of Santa Claus this Christmas.

Be Best stomped her five-inch heel, and demanded to know why she wasn't included on the Christmas pardon list. After all, wasn’t it supposed to be a just in case pardon? And who knows what Santa Claus may have forged her name to or claimed in his tax records?

Criminals.

How exactly Donald Trump plans to wrap these get-out-of, and stay-out-of-jail gifts for his three eldest children, plus the son-in-law, and Giuliani, and maybe Be Best, is unknown. Still, it’s agreed, considering the alternative (jail or the expenses for super expensive lawyers), it would be one hell of a Christmas gift.

Exonerated criminals.

