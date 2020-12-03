Lady At Work Gets Taste Of Her Own Medicine

A lady working in an office somewhere in London who has said 'Told you so' at least ten times per day, every day for the past 20 years, has had her world turned upside-down by everyone in her regional HQ saying - 'Told you so!' back.

When a colleague admitted that she was having an affair with a married man, Daphne Winniebagel, 46, told her colleague she must stop, but the affair continued for months; then she got herself pregnant - 'Told you so!'

Daphne Winniebagel, nee Wardrobe, never done anything wrong at Greenfield Productions, mainly because, in 20 years, she has never actually done anything, except say, 'Told you so!' She never seemed to have any skeletons in the cupboard.

Later, in the canteen, Daphne told her boss that he drank too much coffee, and it would be bad for him. Her boss then stood up quickly to give her a slap, and the boiling-hot coffee he was drinking scalded his groin - 'Told you so!'

Once, Daphne was coming out of the female toilets, and another colleague was going in. Daphne told her not to go in. The young student proofreader just tutted, and walked straight in, because she knew what Daphne was like. The poor lassie dropped to the deck immediately and spewed on the tiles due to stench of Daphne's dump - 'Told you so!'

Eighteen months prior to Daphne's humiliation, Daphne had confided in her closest workmate that she had been chatting to a member of the Nigerian Royal family online. Her friend was shocked, and immediately demanded that Daphne was falling for a scammer, and should block the King. Daphne was in love though, and once they were married in Lagos, they'd return to London to spend the £17,000,000 fortune she would inherit from a distant uncle she never knew she had!

Her friend tried for months to tell her otherwise, and everyone in her office agreed. He only wanted to get married to get a visa/benefits/house/younger tottie etc. He'd be off within a week and there would be no happy ending.

'TOLD YOU SO!'