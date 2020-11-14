Will Melania Trump Attend The Biden Inauguration?

It is believed by most, with opinions that don't matter, that Donald Trump will be a 'no-show' at the Biden inauguration. However, there is speculation (and Vegas bets) that Melania Trump, a US citizen and, by then, the former First Lady, may toss her hair up into a roll, and attend, looking just as spectacular as she did at her husband's inauguration.

Dressed in a beautiful powder blue Ralph Lauren outfit, she took center stage, amongst a mass of navy blue suits, standing out, looking stunning, and far outshining her husband.

While Mr. Trump will attend the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, it is speculated that he may remain there after the holidays, sulking, and tweeting. However, Melania could easily return to the White House aboard Air Force One, welcome Mrs. Biden to the White House, give a farewell staff party, pack up, and attend the inauguration escorted by one the numerous gorgeous Marine Corps escorts.

Though her son might also attend, it isn't very likely that the rest of the Trump family would. Many should have already received pardons by Trump, and it would appear in poor taste for the family to show up for the ceremony after accepting a pardon.

And finally, with head held high, once again beautifully dressed, it would be a perfect situation for Melania Trump to permanently establish the meaning of Be Best.

