Losing The Election, Trump Screams “Stop The Vote Count!”

Losing the election, Trump is screaming, “Stop the vote count!”

Who could have guessed?

Guessed what?

That Donald Trump would protest the vote count when he sees he is losing. Trump is sending his supporters, who don’t appear to have steady employment, to make noise, wave flags, pound on doors, and demand that the vote count stops. Why? Because they claim the other side, former Vice President Joe Biden is stealing the election.

Even Borak’s Giuliani (“I was just tucking in my shirt while laying out flat on top of the bed.”) is making his usual noise, along with Trump's son Eric, sounding more incoherent than his father. The kid, (deer in the headlights) not too articulate, is definitely Trump’s son. “Daaaaa, yea, the counters are changing the vote count.”

Apparently, Trump hasn’t been paying his legal fees and is stuck with Giuliani (“I was just tucking in my shirt while laying out flat on the bed.”) and non-lawyer younger son Eric.

Where are the Republican super legal, wham-bang, power brokers? James Baker? David Boise? And whatever happened to William Barr? Except for William Barr, Republican legal eagles cost cash upfront. Money talks, and it’s clear what walks. Trump has a history, and so Trump walks.

Donald Trump is stuck with his son Eric and Giuliani, “I was just tucking in my shirt while laying out flat on the bed.”

Game over. Trump might as well take off his shoes, go out to the

Truman Balcony, and start playing sad, slow songs on his banjo Silver.

