Snakes and Ladders has mega-revival in US

The depiction of serpents slithering up and down ladders if one throws a dice correctly, or incorrectly, has taken on a new meaning in 2020.

Many US citizens seeking psychological help in these very distressing times - lockdowns, masks, presidential elections, etc - have discovered a way to ease their stress syndromes.

After being bombarded by the US media with 24/7 fake, corrupt news, sick parents are rummaging in their kiddies' closets, hoping to find sane sanctuaries by playing Jurassic board games. Ludo, Monopoly, Trivia Quiz, and many others are now being played in living rooms all over the US. Flatscreen TVs are being dumped in cellars, along with hoarded provisions, especially bog paper, with impunity.

The favorite, dusty board game to emerge from bottom shelves in kiddies bedrooms is SNAKES AND LADDERS!

US 'shrinks' believe that any form of abstinence from watching misery unfold on TV screens is therapeutic. However, citizens still need to be informed about the corrupt shenanigans being performed by their 'serpent' leaders, and what better way to do that is there than to play SNAKES AND LADDERS?

The US election system is like Medusa's head: behead one serpent, and the next one grows in its place, meaning nobody actually wins, because the Senate makes or breaks potential lame ducks. Only those who rule, and uphold the system, know what the fuck it is, and it is certainly not true democracy, no way!

SNAKES AND LADDERS, is a game that perfectly depicts US democracy! Win an election, climb the ladder, WOW, awesome! Dare to put new legislation through senate, which should benefit every US citizen, WOW, fucking Dodo! The Senate's seething serpents devour everything that smells of common sense, and sends it back down to gutter level, where millions of US citizens have to survive!

US kids are initially taught how to climb ladders. Then they are brainwashed into believing that climbing ladders is the only thing important in life. However, the US education system, the worst on the planet, forgets to teach one thing: serpents are perched on every ladder just waiting to devour every form of freedom kids believe is the USA!

After they devour kids' brains, they send them back down the ladder, quicker than anybody can throw the next dice, because it only takes 4 years!

But hold on! Awesome, man! We have the right to vote and this gives us every possibility of climbing ladders again and again! Sadly, there is one born every minute...