The Children Donald Trump Ripped From Parents' Arms

The Donald Trump policy was to rip children from their parents' arms and incarcerate them in cages. Welcome to Donald Trump’s USA.

“But they were well taken care of,” Trump said, during the last presidential debate. Ripped from a mother’s arms and tossed into a cage? What kind of childhood did Donald Trump have? He speaks like a cage graduate, not a Wharton graduate.

One thousand fathers and mothers are in agony today, fearing the worst for their children. And there is no plan to reunite those children with their parents.

Channeling Mandrake, the magician, Trump waved his hands in circles to explain his defense of caging children, by saying that the cages, "Are sooo clean."

Caging children, from someone who claims to be pro-life?

Without addressing any specifics of the accusation, former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, announced: “Neither the United Nations nor anyone else will dictate how the United States upholds its border.” And she is a mother and, of course, a Trump supporter.

Donald Trump is in the same cage as Stalin, Hitler, Franco, and Augusto Pinochet, who separated children from families to punish political dissidents. Trump’s pal Putin also does the same thing today.

Amnesty International labeled the practice of caging children as a form of torture, abuse, terrorism, and that the children would be permanently scarred.

"But their cages are sooo clean..."

Could this all be part of the Pedophile Industrial Complex?

Read more by this author: