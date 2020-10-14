The Four signs of an approaching apocalypse

1) A New album from Steps

2) The idea, let alone the production of Sister Act 3

3) A Spice Girls tour planned for 2021

4) Chris Grayling finding an averagely-paid job he can be competent in

News has reached us that these are the four main signs of a fast-approaching apocalypse. A worldwide pandemic, clueless politicians and leaders ignoring doctors, major job losses and impacted physical and mental health issues are all a cause for concern. A world-renowned expert told us:

'Doomed, we are all doomed, and to make matters worse, I don't even like Steps, Sister Act, or the Spice Girls,' said Chris Grayling, now on £20,000 for a forty-five-hour week.