Marvel's Best Super Villain

We have been waiting years for Marvel to tell us where their movies are going to end up, and what essential characters will be included. Now, a lot of the greats have been in the most recent movies like Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Avengers, just to name a few.

So when will they finally announce the greatest Marvel comic book villain of all time? Asbestos Lady. We had her debut in the 40s, where she attempted to kill the Human Torch and his family. This story line, or even her own origin movie, would be a wonderful choice for the studios. Unfortunately, it hurts when we have to read about The Eternals, Dr. Strange, and Thor getting more movies into Phase 4.

So where does this leave us with Asbestos Lady? How is she going to pay the bills in this unprecedented time? Will she receive a stimulus check for her and her immediate family? To answer all of my questions: No!

Our insiders on this story have been following Asbestos Lady and her agents. They informed us that she does not have a lot of work going on right now, since Marvel is shunning her. Latest reports found her at the San Diego Comic-Con, but no one wanted her autograph, on Pawn Stars trying to sell her dad’s Clark Gable autograph, and on HGTV’s House Hunters helping people find the asbestos in their houses.