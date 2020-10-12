Wonder Woman Gretchen Whitmer Governor Of Michigan

Aside from having the good sense of not allowing her state to become a petri dish for Coronavirus, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan also looks like Wonder Woman!

That’s really why Donald Trump is seethingly jealous of her. Trump isn’t as pretty. Boohoo.

Whitmer is also smarter. She knew how to spell Nobel before she was ten. Trump learned last month. Double boohoo.

And sometimes, she looks like Snow White. Now Andrew Cuomo is a good looking guy, beating Trump in any beauty contest, but then, so would a fence post.

Considering the amount of money Trump has made with beauty competitions, one wonders why he is so clueless; join Jenny Craig or Weight Watchers. Shave the head. Look more like Be Best's bodyguard, and not her foreign uncle from Slovenia in that too-long overcoat. What are you packing in the lining - potatoes?

Governor Whitmer announced she would temporarily close the state of Michigan until proof the virus numbers were decreasing. Sensible.

The backwood folk and Trump called it treasonous.

Trump yelled at his rallies, "She doesn't know what's she's doing. The people should take back the state."

A group of the backwood folk listened and decided to kidnap the governor, put her on trial in an undisclosed location, find her guilty, and execute her.

Snow White had seven little dwarfs (and maybe more) from the FBI who stopped and arrested the backwood folk, thwarting their criminal intent.

So far, Donald Trump hasn't been arrested. Trump has also neglected to condemn the criminal plans of the backwood folk.

He may pardon them.

After the election.

