Trump Won’t Commit To Leaving Office When He Loses. Oh Yeah?

Donald Trump says he won’t leave the White House IF he loses the election. Fella, you don’t own the White House. You are a guest of the American voter. You pay for your daily occupancy with winning votes.

It’s like staying at a hotel, or one of your apartments or golf courses. There, you pay with money. Can’t pay? You are out, evicted, gone.

At the White House, you pay with winning votes, not money. Don’t have enough votes? You are out. You’re gone. And you don’t get to decide. The people have already decided.

Think 200,000 dead on your watch.

You don’t get to meander around on the grounds of the White House or hunker down in the White House kitchen, invite Russians into the Oval Office, or cram Air Force One with relatives to fly you down to Florida, or wherever.

It’s the Nixon wave/salute across the air good-bye on the steps of Marine One. Someone shuts the copter door; blades turn, liftoff. You are gone.

That’s what the Constitution says. Whatever Donald Trump threatens, is yesterday’s chocolate cake.

However, if he’s dumb enough to insist? The media should start constructing scaffolding with bleachers for a paying audience. They could sell tickets. People would fly in to witness Donald Trump being physically removed from the White House. Netflix can add it for subscribers.

You have to wonder whether Jared and Ivanka will go down with the ship or leave after the election results are confirmed. Be Best will already be in Slovenia.

And Barbra Streisand can sing Happy Days Are Here Again.

Read more by this author: