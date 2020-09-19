Isn't it about time you bought a Lava Lamp?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 19 September 2020

image for Isn't it about time you bought a Lava Lamp?
No, I just want a Lava Lamp, today.....

Isn't it about time you bought a Lava Lamp?

I know, it is not a question we are regularly asked, but really. Isn't it time?

With everything that is happening in the world, a little bit of nonsensical shopping is what we need. Something from the 1960s and 1970s to remind us all of a better time. Something that says 'it hasn't always been like this'; when lentils were seen as a fad; the Young Ones was cutting edge comedy, and not a song by Cliff Richard; when Mrs Brown's Boys hadn't even been invented. We all wish for a time before Miranda, before Thatcher, Trump and Johnson.

Isn't it about time you bought a Lava Lamp?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more