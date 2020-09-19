Isn't it about time you bought a Lava Lamp?

I know, it is not a question we are regularly asked, but really. Isn't it time?

With everything that is happening in the world, a little bit of nonsensical shopping is what we need. Something from the 1960s and 1970s to remind us all of a better time. Something that says 'it hasn't always been like this'; when lentils were seen as a fad; the Young Ones was cutting edge comedy, and not a song by Cliff Richard; when Mrs Brown's Boys hadn't even been invented. We all wish for a time before Miranda, before Thatcher, Trump and Johnson.

