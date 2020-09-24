A Vote For Trump Is A Vote For Putin

WAKEUP NEWS: What everyone suspected has been uncovered by investigating reporters at WAKEUP NEWS. WAKEUP is reporting that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for Trump’s best friend, Vladimir Putin.

Ask any checker at any grocery store.

“What do you need, a hand holding a confession on CNN? I’ll bet a $27 can of imported Italian olives, Putin and Trump share bedtime telephone calls, checking off whatever’s on Putin’s list.”

At an underground meeting in the Kremlin, Putin announced that he intended to take over the United States after the 2020 election.

He has to win the election again for Trump. Trump has to keep saying:

1. The election is rigged.

2. Mail-in voting is rigged.

3. Joe Biden is rigged.

4. Blue state voting is rigged.

5. Trump won’t resign as the election was rigged.

6. Nancy Pelosi is a witch.

7. Stack the Supreme Court, and they’ll rule in Trump's favor.

8. Keep promising coronavirus vaccine.

Putin’s already stitching up hats reading: MAKE AMERICA RUSSIA AGAIN. or MARA hats. So blinded by Trump, Trump supporters won’t know the difference.

Donald Trump (he was always last in his class) won’t know the difference either. He always thought he was Putin’s pal, not his patsy.

After winning the 2020 election, Putin will tell Trump to cut the US Defense Department budget in half. Trump can keep the other half. Buy a country. Build a palace. Putin will appoint an oligarch to head the Treasury Department. Another in charge of security at Fort Knox. Buy off Republican Senators with campaign funds—Jail Democrats who complain.

“Who sells Italian olives for $27 a can?"

