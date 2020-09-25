Donald Trump Is A Sore Loser

Before the election returns are even in and counted, Donald Trump is behaving as though he knows with absolute certainty that he is about to be fired by the American voters.

Trump doesn’t seem to notice that his White House performance fell short. His Miracle Clorox cure for the coronavirus didn’t stop the pandemic. Ten dead may have been acceptable, but 200,000 dead? He has to be fired, and replaced.

A restaurant would not stay open after poisoning 200,000 patrons. An airline pilot would not remain on the job after crashing 200 planes. Why do Trump and the Republican party think Trump should have another four years?

What did Trump fail to understand when told, in January, that the coronavirus was coming? Does he suffer from limited cognitive ability? In other words: Is he slow?

Well, someone else took his SAT exams...

Trump knew, back in January, a pandemic was coming, and didn’t say a peep. “I wanted to keep the nation calm,” he confessed to Bob Woodward.

If a plane is going down, the captain warns passengers to fasten their seat belts. He doesn’t ignore the immediate danger to keep the passengers calm.

If there’s a fire in the kitchen, the chef will tell diners to leave the restaurant, and not continue eating to keep the diners calm.

A surgeon would not ignore a cancerous tumor to keep his patient calm.

There’s also the dog catcher example of ignoring the rabid dog to keep the neighborhood calm.

So, it’s time to replace the Orange Elvis. Sore loser or not, it’s so long time. 200,000 dead is enough evidence for removal from the job, and maybe even for prosecution.

