UK Barrister Mistaken For Defendant

Alexandra Wilson, the barrister who was mistaken for a defendant three times in one day at court, has called for compulsory anti-racism training at every level of the UK legal system.

Ms. Wilson specialises in criminal and family cases.

However, this is not the only profession where such mistakes are made.

For example, the majority of Conservative supporters daily mistake Boris Johnson for a politician. The same demographic think that Donald Trump is a functioning human being. There are huge swathes of the British public who consider Simon Cowell to be the saviour of Saturday evening television, and a good many Liverpool dwellers who say that Everton is a football team.

Which just goes to show that even the majority can be wrong about almost anything.