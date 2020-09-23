Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Proves God Has A Sense Of Humor

Heavenly Headlines: The death of an icon, a miracle, a giant like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, proves God has a sense of humor!

If Ruth Ginsburg had been a Republican conservative on the bench, believing women belonged in the kitchen, barefoot and pregnant, Republicans, fearing the loss of their Supreme Court majority when she died, would have kept Ginsberg on life support for four months.

Democrats were once again caught with their collective pants down.

Mourners placing flowers and candles in front of the Supreme Court is a thoughtful gesture. Great for the floral and candle business. But folks, a conservative Justice is coming, and ladies, your vote may be going, same with birth control. Forget abortion rights! Men will decide everything about your body. Those little boys want their mothers back, and little boys with little boy needs will continue to run the country.

Take a look at Orange Elvis. Keep looking. Now really, isn’t he a joke? A joke without a punch line? No! The punch line is the Republican Senate. That includes Mitt Romney.

“I don’t know! Gosh! Maybe! Gee whiz! How do I get out of this elevator?”

Honor first! Noble without a dime spent. Descendants inherit it.

So God is laughing.

There’ll be another American Revolution, and William Barr, swerving around in his well-dented Ferrari, attempting to stop the American Dream, will remain powerless.

Too many Americans have been sacrificed for the American Dream. They weren't losers and suckers. They were our ancestors.

Putin, McConnell, and Orange Elvis will not win.

