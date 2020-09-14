Why Is Trump Running For President?

Why is Donald Trump running for a second term? He should be running for the border, stopping at the first country that hasn’t signed an Extradition Treaty with the United States.

Running along with him should be William Barr, Rudolph Giuliani, Mitch McConnell, Betsy DeVos, and Post Master General Louis DeJoy, Manafort, Cohen, Gates, Stone, Flynn, Bannon, and a number of others.

The US seems paralyzed and unable to rid itself, or put a stop to, the criminal activities of the Trump administration. The latest criminal act disclosed is that Donald Trump siphoned millions out of the New York Firefighters’ 9/11 Health program to pay for his racist wall on the Mexican border.

How is that done? Who in the Treasury Department would allow that? Oh, Trump appointee, Steve Mnuchin.

How immoral and criminal an act is that?

Instead of running for re-election, Trump should be packing.

Trump’s niece revealed that he cheated on his homework and his SAT exam. The public already knew that he also cheated on his three wives; he cheated using money from his charitable foundation to pay off personal depths; cheated contractors; cheated in the 2016 election; and plans to cheat in the 2020 election.

Knowing he’s been a failure as a president, Trump is aware he can’t win re-election honestly. So, he’s undermining the US Postal Service by cutting funding, disparaging mail-in voting, encouraging Russian interference, and salaciously warning that black and brown motorcycle gangs will move into the suburbs if Joe Biden wins.

His final back-stabbing act is the failure to say a peep about Russia paying bounty money to kill American soldiers. And he welcomes Russian interference in the 2020 election. Is that traitorous enough for his 38% base?

Or did they drink the Trump orange Kool-Aid?

