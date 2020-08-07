The White House Gig Is Up And Trump Knows It

He can filibuster, try to run out the clock, pretend he didn’t hear the question, change the subject, but the guy is going to lose re-election, and he knows it. Like his Apprentice program, his four-year White House gig is about to be dropped and canceled.

All the buzz stuff is over.

He was over his head in the White House. The guy from Queens lived all of his life over his head, pretending to be one of the big boys, a mover, and shaker, in the game, but missing it by a mile and turning himself into a predictable joke. The hair, the gut, a not-too-funny joke. More of a calamitous joke. The latest? Yosemite?

Thanks to his niece, his only public acknowledgment of his limitations (and being in over his head) were to pay a buddy to take his SAT exam. He knew he didn’t have the wits to pass that test, and admitted it by quitting short.

Did someone else take the written part of his driver’s exam?

Why did he chase after the White House like a bitch when he knew he couldn’t even pass a SAT exam? If he knew he couldn’t pass his SAT exam, why did he think he could do the White House job? And why is he still chasing after the White House for another four years, when he’s unable to read or pronounce the word Yosemite? His overreach is embarrassing.

His plan to keep from losing an election?

1 - Close down the post office.

2 - Denigrate Mail-in voting.

3 - Kick start the economy by sending children back to school during a pandemic. Send parents back to work. It is what it is.

4 - Discredit Biden. Biden hates God.

Then there are the hate messages: Mexicans are rapists and murderers; there are some good Nazis; ban Muslims; Democrats hate the US; build a wall; cage children, et cetera.

On September 1, there will be 64 days left of Trump. Fingers crossed.

