Rumba Style, Trump Shakes Up Campaign Staff

Holy cow! Trump shakes up his campaign staff? Does this mean that Donald Trump still thinks he has a chance to win re-election? And all he has to do is to shake up his campaign staff? And then, Bingo! Four more rent-free years at the White House.

Who knew Trump was such an imaginative dreamer?

Reality check: Even Mandrake, the Magician, couldn’t pull off that trick. Speaking of Mandrake, will Putin dust off the Ritz-Carlton pee video just to keep Trump in a cooperative spirit? Lastly, are there any groups left that he hasn’t tagged with a racial slur? That might help recapture his dwindling followers? Like Mongolian sheepherders? Romanian valley girls?

Hate is Trump's glue!

However, if Trump were to dump Mike Pence and instead select someone else, say a woman, maybe even Hillary Clinton, would Bone Spurs go for it? Would she? For the sake of the country? You think?

Of course she would, and then she would serve him a tall congratulatory glass of Elderberry wine. He would remind her that he doesn't drink. She would say it was fruit juice.

Gulp, gulp, ca-plunk. “What did you do?”

“You always said I was crooked.”

So another chapter of US History closes.

Or, instead of a Hillary win, he could keep Mike Pence, lose, and end up on Dancing With The Stars.

That, Mandrake could manage.

