Bunker Man - In tribute to the cowardly POTUS

(To be sung to the tune of Spider Man)

Bunker Man, Bunker Man,

Does whatever a coward can.

Spins his lies, any size,

Treats his enemies just like flies

Look out!

There goes the Bunker Man.

Is he strong?

Listen bud,

He's got hydroxychloroquine blood.

Can he swing from a thread?

No he can’t,

He’s much too fat.

Look out!

There goes the Bunker Man.

In the chill of night

At the scene of his crimes

He tweets his mad spite

And his Office begrimes.

Bunker Man, Bunker Man

Pissy neighborhood Bunker Man

Wealth and fame

He adored

Division is his reward.

To him, life is a great big bang up

Wherever there's a screw up,

You'll find the Bunker Man!