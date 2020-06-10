Bunker Man - In tribute to the cowardly POTUS

Written by Matt Birkenhauer

Wednesday, 10 June 2020

image for Bunker Man - In tribute to the cowardly POTUS

(To be sung to the tune of Spider Man)

Bunker Man, Bunker Man,
Does whatever a coward can.
Spins his lies, any size,
Treats his enemies just like flies
Look out!
There goes the Bunker Man.

Is he strong?
Listen bud,
He's got hydroxychloroquine blood.
Can he swing from a thread?
No he can’t,
He’s much too fat.
Look out!
There goes the Bunker Man.

In the chill of night
At the scene of his crimes
He tweets his mad spite
And his Office begrimes.

Bunker Man, Bunker Man
Pissy neighborhood Bunker Man
Wealth and fame
He adored
Division is his reward.

To him, life is a great big bang up
Wherever there's a screw up,
You'll find the Bunker Man!

