Coronavirus is not like a broken leg. Coronavirus is contagious. It is a deadly contagion. That means you can catch it from someone who is standing too close to you, is not wearing a mask, and you can die. Dying is forever. A broken leg is temporary.

You can’t catch a broken leg from someone with a broken leg standing next to you. No one dies from a broken leg. A broken leg is painful, but one can easily recover from a broken leg.

Close to 100,000 people in the United States have died from coronavirus in 2020. Zero have died from a broken leg in the United States in 2020.

To insist on opening places of worship, to stand shoulder to shoulder next to whomever, not wearing a mask, is like a hole-in-one for coronavirus, a touchdown in football, or a love match game in tennis. Analogies too difficult?

Easier examples: You don’t stay in a house that’s on fire. You don’t run into a house that’s on fire.

Prayer in a places of worship will not kill the coronavirus, but it sure as hell can kill you.

With the support of The Morbidly Obese guy in the White House, armed protesters are showing up to defend defiant small businesses like bars and nail salons that are opening against the Governors' lockdown order. They are also protesting Governors who called for the lockdowns. The protesters are armed with various kinds of rifles to defend themselves, but they aren’t wearing masks. Go figure!



“How can you drink liquor with a mask on, stupid?”

Okay.

Folks, coronavirus isn’t like a broken leg. So far this year almost 100,000 human souls are dead in the United States from the coronavirus, and it isn't even June.

Zero dead from a broken leg.

Do you get it?

Read more by this author: