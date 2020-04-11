Trump Spends Easter Weekend Pondering Biggest Decision Of Presidency

It sounds like a To be or not to be question. Maybe, on Monday, President Trump will announce he’s going to resign?

Talk about sirens going off at six o’clock for the health providers, if Trump were to announce he plans to resign the presidency: To spend more time with his family, even the man in the moon will be wiping his brow and letting out an enormous, “Whew. Now I can stop the coronavirus plague.”

“Man in the moon, you mean it didn’t originate from a sick bat?”

“Nah. And Wuhan’s going to discover an oil reserve for the grief caused.”

But, what could motivate Trump to suddenly spend the Easter weekend pondering the biggest decision of his presidency?

Forget the, Spend more time with my family, siren’s song. Could he be blackmailed to resign? What embarrassment, that he hasn't already performed before the world stage ten times over, could ever be worse and would warrant the threat of blackmail, followed with his announced resignation?

The pee video? Old news. Boring.

Joe Biden made a telephone call to Trump, and it lasted longer than a, Go to hell, hang up.

Maybe sleepy Joe warned Trump about the millions of pee videos to be released to every voter, and seen daily on every news outlet in the country before the election?

While Trump boasted that he could shoot a person on Times Square and get away with it, the pee video would be too much. He’d quit instead.

So he’s pondering. And no one knows exactly what he’s pondering.

“Be best.”

What if his decision has nothing to do with quitting and is about his extending total healthcare coverage for every American with the cost coming out of the Defence Department’s budget? After all, good health should be part of the defense of this nation.

Unrealistic. The pee video makes more sense.

Maybe he’s going to decide, to open the economy, screw the additional spread of coronavirus and thousands more dying.

"This country is great because of its economy. I declare this economy opened!"

Fella, the economy is run by the people.

