When Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom declares, "Better days will return," you can take it to the bank. Why? Because she's, The Queen!

Other countries and places have queens, and lovely for them! However, Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom has been the dominant queen on this planet forever. She's been as reliant as Greenwich time, true north and afternoon tea.

She is viewed on film playing tag with Prince Philip on the Britannia, (her former boat) before they were engaged and married, or in her salad days. After they were finally married, and had two children, she became Queen. She had two more children, and still is Queen today, or in her dessert days. Not yet brandy and cigar days.

Her father was king when Hitler started knocking at England’s door, but she was also there, sending a message by radio to other children her age. So were Winston Churchill and the rest of the nation.

And when this bejeweled grandmother of eight and great grandmother of eight says: Better days will return, believe it. The lady’s been around, and thank goodness for that and her reassurance.

Serious times, but it's okay to have fun. The best line attributed to the Queen in a Spoof article: If his shorts are the proper size, maybe it's his ass that's too large.

The guy didn’t play his best tennis for some time after that Spoof article was published.

So coronavirus landed on this planet. It has visited every continent. It has tagged doctors, nurses, the Prince of Wales, Pink, the Prime Minister of England and a tiger in the Bronx zoo. It kills.

Everyone is susceptible, so wash hands, wear masks, practice social distancing, read Spoof articles, watch Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, and binge on Netflix, BritBox, and Prime, and learn to use those exotic can foods picked up when away on holiday.

No Wimbledon, and maybe no Blenheim Horse Trials, and no falconry in Scotland, or grilled cheese sandwich from Borough Market. However, as the Queen so gallantly said, Better days will return.

And won’t that be just great!

Read more by this author: