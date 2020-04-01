Is Coronavirus An Invasion From Outer Space?

The United States is the world leader. Sorry, England and France and Germany. But it’s true. England has the culture, the literature, and the Queen; France has the food, fashion, and les croissants; Germany has machines, sauerbraten, and Angela Merkel, but the United States has the most bombs. So the United States is the world leader.

However, not with this president in the White House. The nation has been slowly oozing down into a sinkhole of mediocracy. It started with, “We’re going to build a wall to keep the Mexicans out. And Mexico will pay for the wall.”

His minions applauded.

The United States has become a nation that is a peculiar shadow of the great country President Obama and previous presidents left behind. Now we have a virus that’s indiscriminately killing people.

“We’ll be lucky if only 200,000 people die!” And that’s supposed to be the good news?

Hey Donald Trump, too bad you didn’t spend money on building a wall to keep pandemics out. Or just recognize that the pandemic was on its way back in December? Or not insisted coronavirus was like the flu? That it would go away by itself with warmer weather? Is this making America great again?

President Barack Obama stopped Ebola before it left Africa.

The film, On The Beach, was a science fiction work that depicted a nuclear war and nuclear proliferation afterward. Not a film to be watched at this time, Gregory Peck stars as a submarine captain looking for clean air. Today, with coronavirus spreading like nuclear proliferation, the film doesn’t seem very much like science fiction.

If Trump were still president, and angry Martians invaded earth, the US would be doomed. Forget Tom Cruise or Dwayne Johnson. Call out the Marines? Pee Wee won’t even enact the Defense Production Act to fight coronavirus.

Okay, England, you also have Parliament, MI6, and Wimbledon; France has the Eiffel Tower, Winged Victory, and the Marais; and Germany has schadenfreude.

So the United States has Trump and coronavirus. And he's turned out to be like a box of chocolates.

Are his minions applauding?

