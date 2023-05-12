Christopher Nolan sets off real nuclear bomb in Oppenheimer

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is currently working on his latest motion picture "Oppenheimer." "Oppenheimer" is the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his contributions to the Manhattan Project in World War II. Cillian Murphy, known for playing Thomas Shelby on the hit show "Peaky Blinders" and Scarecrow in Nolan's own "Dark Knight" trilogy, is set to play the title role. However, the most interesting fact of the movie is that Mr. Nolan is lobbying to use a real nuclear device.

Christopher Nolan is no stranger to practical effects. In the age of CGI, his films such as "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Interstellar" stand out for their excellent use of practical effects. The veteran director wants "Oppenheimer" to be no exception. Spoof Film sat down and asked about his recent attempts at lobbying the United States Government for the use of a nuclear device.

SF: Was using a real nuclear device always part of your plan?

CN: Of course! Practical effects have more soul and realism than CGI. They help give movies that movie magic that fans love.

It is why films such as "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" are still beloved today and stand the test of time. A CGI mushroom cloud will not cut it. As a filmmaker, I try to be as authentic and realistic as possible. The only way to do that in this case is to drop a real bomb.

SF: But what about the dangers of using a live nuclear device? Strong explosive yields? Radiation? Other countries viewing this as a nuclear test and an act of nuclear aggression?

CN: Trust me, I am a professional, I know what I am doing when it comes to dangerous effects. I have shot multiple movies with Tom Hardy, and that gentleman is a raging psychopath, I'm sure I can handle a nuclear device. Besides, I'm only looking at low-yield weapons. I'm only looking at 15 kilotons, not even a megaton! Plus, we will airburst it too, as much fun as a ground burst would be...

Nolan, no stranger to IMAX, is also working on a way for the film to be released in IMAX 4D. He wants the audience to be able to experience the heat of the blast and actual radiation. He wants fans to really experience how the fire rises. We can safely say, Bravo Nolan!