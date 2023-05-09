LaLaLand Daily is exclusively revealing a sensational claim made by a waitress at a quirky seafood diner, who boldly asserts that she is none other than the true mother of the iconic blonde songstress, Britney Spears!

The enigmatic woman, identified as Tina "Tickletoes" Tickertock, a 57-year-old eccentric with a knack for jellyfish juggling, works at The Joyful Jellyfish Diner, a mystical eatery tucked away in the heart of downtown Ponchatoula.

According to Willow Tulsa, the intrepid journalist from LaLaLand Daily, Tickertock narrated a tale of a fateful night with Britney's alleged father, filled with wild revelry, spirited Beatles sing-alongs, and a spontaneous magic trick that turned a plate of shrimp scampi into a talking parrot named Reginald.

Tickertock passionately shared that in the wee hours of the morning, she found herself infused with a magical seed that would ultimately blossom into the extraordinary pop star we all know today.

Meanwhile, Britney, intrigued by this astonishing revelation, expresses her desire to meet this mysterious woman who allegedly shares her hair color, mesmerizing eye color capable of hypnotizing sea turtles, bountiful bosoms, inverted tonsils (a rare trait indeed!), and a profound addiction to Baskin-Robbins' irresistible Pralines and Cream Ice Cream.