Willie Nelson turns 90 and says that he feels like he's 31

Legendary Texan musician, Willie "Mr. Weed" Nelson, continues to show that age is just a number with his vibrant spirit and unique lifestyle.

According to reports, the 90-year-old music icon attributes his longevity to his morning ritual of preparing a special smoothie at 5:05 am. The concoction includes bananas, cantaloupe, watermelon, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a more than generous dash of marijuana.

In a recent recording session, Willie delighted fans with his latest single, "Trump Stinks Like An Oklahoma Outhouse," showcasing his timeless talent and sharp wit.

When asked about the number of songs he has recorded throughout his illustrious 70-year career, Willie, with a Lone Star beer in hand and a puff of his Durango Bango joint, playfully estimated the count to be somewhere between 3,291 and 4,200.

SIDENOTE: As he enters his ninth decade, Willie may part ways with his cannabis ranch in Colorado. With his quintessential Texas drawl and a glint in his eye, he mused, "Bubba, let me tell ya, that frigid Colorado weather is just too damn cold for this old-as-hell Texan ass!"