HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof News) - Move over Beyonce and Jay-Z, there's a new power couple in town! Taylor Swift and Anson Mount, star of "Hell On Wheels," have taken the music world by storm with their new single "We Found Paradise - And It's Us."

The song, co-written by Swift and Paul McCartney, has skyrocketed to the top of the charts, taking the number one spot on the Top 99 Music Chart and international charts in England, Italy, Bolivia, and China.

According to insider sources, Tay Tay is over the moon about the song's success, and not just because she co-wrote it. Apparently, Anson has a set of pipes that are as impressive as his handsome face and BBQ skills. Rumors are swirling that his voice is a cross between Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Buble.

The couple is currently celebrating their hit single's success by indulging in a romantic getaway in at their friend Kim Kardashian's new Ranch in Texas. Sources say they're horseback riding, hunting chupacabra, and engaging in some serious bullfighting.

In related news, rumors are flying that Swift and Mount are planning a joint album and tour, which is sure to send their fans into a frenzy. Stay tuned for updates on this musical power couple!