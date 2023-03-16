Taylor Swift Has Been Swept Off Her Feet By Her 'Hell On Wheels' Boyfriend Anson Mount

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The word on the streets of Tinsel Town is that pop singer Taylor Swift, who has had more boyfriends than all five of the Kardashian sisters combined, is reportedly deeply in love with her latest BF.

Tay-Tay recently told Daily Drama writer Cinderella St. Lamb that of all the countless boyfriend/lovers she has ever had, none has even come close to being the hot, sexy, masculine, stud that Anson Mount is.

Swift told Miss St. Lamb that the star of the hit TV western, "Hell On Wheels," is a fantabulous southern gentleman, who is constantly showering her with imported Canadian maple syrup, imported Italian spaghetti, imported German bratwurst, Margarita smoothies, which is her favorite drink, deep-fried pickles, festive party balloons, and guacamole dip imported from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

When Anson was asked what he thought about the southern songstress he smiled, took a sip out of his Bubblegum Margarita and simply replied, "Well ma'am, this cowboy loves the bunkhouse heck out of Miss Swift who is downright gorgeously gorgeous, and the beautiful blonde svelte babe has an unbeatable dance move that would make the floor shake." [WINK-WINK].

