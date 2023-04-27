America's Happiest Couples, Taylor Swift and Anson Mount Are Vacationing Down In Sunny Old Mexico

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - (Spoof News) - The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper has just anointed Taylor Swift and her beau Anson Mount as "America's Happiest Couple."

According to sources close to the couple, they only have eyes for each other...and their publicists. (Thanks for the check guys!)

Tay Tay, who's a sprightly 33, and Mount, a manly 50, are in the throes of love and couldn't be happier, which is more than can be said for the rest of us. Insiders claim that Taylor even splurged on a pair of imported jellyfish boots from Norway for her paramour.

Sources also say that Mount is eager for the relationship to take things to the next level, and has reportedly told his stunt double that he's "ready to make some younguns" with the "You Belong With Me" singer.

The couple are currently frolicking in beautiful, picturesque Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the city that is known as "The Capital of Libido," which is fitting, considering the lovebirds' steamy escapades.

An insider claims that the couple recently got matching tattoos to seal their love. But it's unclear whether the ink is more permanent than their fleeting love affairs.

EDITOR'S NOTE: At press time, reports suggest that Mount may be looking to follow in his love's footsteps and launch a music career. Stay tuned for more details, and keep a bucket nearby in case you need to vomit.