Taylor Swift Is So Smitten With 'Hell On Wheels' Star Anson Mount That She Is Talking Marriage

NASHVILLE - (Spoof News) - LaLaLand Daily reporter Valerie Vistawood recently chatted with blonde songstress Taylor Swift.

Vistawood asked about her recent purchase of a 4,000 acre working cattle ranch located just outside of Nashville.

The ranch has 900 cattle, and 1,100 goats, plus a hippo, a giraffe, and an anaconda snake.

The ranch is named Rancho Novio, which is Spanish for Boyfriend Ranch.

Swift, had a landing strip built on the rancho, along with an Olympic size swimming pool.

Tay-Tay's harmonica player divulged that the singer told him that she hopes to one day get married on the ranch and have a bunch of little "Hell On Wheels" cow kiddoes running around.