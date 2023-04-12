Taylor Swift Is So Smitten With 'Hell On Wheels' Star Anson Mount That She Is Talking Marriage

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

image for Taylor Swift Is So Smitten With 'Hell On Wheels' Star Anson Mount That She Is Talking Marriage
"Whew, Mr. Mount is one very lucky cowboy." -PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

NASHVILLE - (Spoof News) - LaLaLand Daily reporter Valerie Vistawood recently chatted with blonde songstress Taylor Swift.

Vistawood asked about her recent purchase of a 4,000 acre working cattle ranch located just outside of Nashville.

The ranch has 900 cattle, and 1,100 goats, plus a hippo, a giraffe, and an anaconda snake.

The ranch is named Rancho Novio, which is Spanish for Boyfriend Ranch.

Swift, had a landing strip built on the rancho, along with an Olympic size swimming pool.

Tay-Tay's harmonica player divulged that the singer told him that she hopes to one day get married on the ranch and have a bunch of little "Hell On Wheels" cow kiddoes running around.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

