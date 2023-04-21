Taylor Swift Buys Her Boyfriend Anson Mount a $3,000 Pair of Tony Lama Cowboy Boots

NASHVILLE - (Spoof News) - Reports are in that the pop sensation, Taylor Swift, has been struck by cupid's arrow and is now blissfully happy with her new beau, a strapping, muscular cowboy straight out of TV-land.

Sources close to the singer say that she just can't stop gushing about her latest catch, the ruggedly handsome Anson Mount, who plays a cowboy on the popular western show, "Hell on Wheels."

One of Swift's backup singers, Jolene Gardengreen, let slip that Taylor has gotten herself a new tattoo on her left buttock with the initials "AM," which stands for Anson Mount.

Jolene said, "Taylor's a sucker for a good cowboy, and Anson is the real deal. Tay Tay says Anson is the first man she's met who REALLY knows how to ride bareback."

According to Taylor's personal manager, she has even written a new ballad about their love story, titled, "I Have Always Written Songs About My Ex-Boyfriends But Anson, Let Me Tell You That I Am Never, Ever, Ever Gonna Break Up With You."

It's said to be the most romantic and cringe-worthy song she has ever written. ■