Britney Spears Has Just Marketed Her Fantastic Pussy Rejuvenating Pills

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The blonde songstress who has had such hit songs as "Baby One More Time," "Baby A Bunch More Times," "Oops!...I Did It Again," "I'm A Slave 4 You," and the recently released, "I'm A Sex Toy 4 You," recently sat down for an interview with Hollywood Innuendo writer Fajita San Guacamole.

The two chatted at a Burger Bandit in West Holly.

Spears, who recently turned 41, is still regarded by her devoted fans as "The Princess of Pop," although she shyly says that she now feels more like she's "The Baroness of Ballads."

Britney revealed to Miss San Guacamole that she has recently marketed a new pill that will revitalize the sexual exploits of millions of women who have been afflicted with Dryhoohalacuntin (i.e. a dry pussy).

Spears says that her product called "Wet Vajayjay," can be purchased at Walgreens, CVS, and at selected McDonalds.