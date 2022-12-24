The Star of Hell On Wheels, Anson Mount, Is Dating Taylor Swift

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 24 December 2022

"Taylor told me that Anson is the sexiest man she has ever known." -ANDY COHEN

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Word coming out of Tinsel Town (aka Celluloid City) is that the star of the hit TV western "Hell on Wheels" Anson Mount is dating pop songstress Taylor Swift.

An aide for Tay Tay confirmed that the tall, lanky, sexy blonde songbird is in fact seeing Anson Mount, who is regarded as one of the sexiest men in America.

Mount was recently named "The Most Masculine Man in The USA" by the US Secretaries Union.

The "Hell on Wheels" star is 47, and Swift is 33, but as Tay Tay told Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight, "Age is just a number like Uranus is just a planet."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

